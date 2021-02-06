Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New $200,000 Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.6% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $288.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.74. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $110.19 and a 52-week high of $317.60. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.42.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 959 shares in the company, valued at $226,448.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

