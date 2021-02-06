Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $76.71

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $76.71 and traded as low as $75.69. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $76.01, with a volume of 76,447 shares.

GRT.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$88.50 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.75 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$76.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.