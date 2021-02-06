Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($1.75) Per Share

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.75) per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gracell Biotechnologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:GRCL opened at $30.57 on Thursday. Gracell Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $33.70.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC007F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-NHL.

