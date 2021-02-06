GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.03)-$0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.10). GoPro also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

GPRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of GoPro from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.58.

Get GoPro alerts:

NASDAQ:GPRO traded down $1.98 on Friday, hitting $8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 27,275,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,237,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.84 and a beta of 1.27. GoPro has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.59.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. Equities research analysts predict that GoPro will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $70,827.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,018.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 9,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $62,762.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 179,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,646. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.