Goodman Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Goodman Financial Corp reduced its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,969 shares during the quarter. Sally Beauty accounts for 1.7% of Goodman Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBH. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,313,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,249 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,292,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 19,812,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,196 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,032.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 646,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 17.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,318,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,528,000 after buying an additional 635,178 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

SBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other news, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $44,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,359.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 11,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $124,169.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,826.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SBH opened at $14.72 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $936.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.