Goodman Financial Corp Has $9.20 Million Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Goodman Financial Corp trimmed its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,648 shares during the quarter. PTC accounts for 3.2% of Goodman Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in PTC were worth $9,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in PTC by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in PTC by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of PTC by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $142.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 126.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.49 and its 200 day moving average is $99.96. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $142.91.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. PTC’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,531 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total value of $757,581.07. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $2,054,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 42,299 shares of company stock worth $5,393,206 in the last ninety days. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.