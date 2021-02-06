Goodman Financial Corp Has $7.54 Million Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Goodman Financial Corp grew its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Robert Half International comprises approximately 2.6% of Goodman Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Goodman Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Robert Half International worth $7,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RHI. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,488,000 after purchasing an additional 613,471 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the third quarter worth $22,922,000. AJO LP increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 112.1% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 668,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,411,000 after buying an additional 353,490 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Robert Half International by 8.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,619,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,742,000 after purchasing an additional 128,394 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $5,927,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $70.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $73.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.48.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

RHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

