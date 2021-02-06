Gold Poker Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $719.00 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Gold Poker has a market cap of $17,762.71 and approximately $719.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded up 67.4% against the US dollar. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00050005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.05 or 0.00186739 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00061485 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00073118 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00224653 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00043267 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

Gold Poker Coin Trading

Gold Poker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

