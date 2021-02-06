Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gogo is the leading provider of in-flight connectivity and wireless entertainment solutions for the global aviation industry. They currently provide services on approximately 9,600 aircraft, which represents more than 20% of the world’s total commercial and business jet aircraft. Gogo has partnerships with 14 commercial airlines and is installed on more than 2,500 commercial aircraft. Nearly 7,000 business aircraft are also flying with its solutions, including the world’s largest fractional ownership fleets. Gogo also is a factory option at every major business aircraft manufacturer. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, IL, with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO, and various locations overseas. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GOGO. William Blair downgraded shares of Gogo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gogo from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.83.

GOGO opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.43 million. Gogo’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gogo will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Crandall purchased 20,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,198.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Wade sold 9,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $103,912.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,426.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 834,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,826 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Gogo in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Gogo in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

