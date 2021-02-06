goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $97.67

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.67 and traded as high as $102.03. goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) shares last traded at $101.11, with a volume of 45,780 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$82.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cormark raised their target price on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$84.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$93.00 to C$122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Get goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.71, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a current ratio of 15.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$97.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$77.98.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.76 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$161.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$155.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that goeasy Ltd. will post 8.5300003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO)’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

About goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.