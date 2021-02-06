GMO Internet (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Trading Up 5.5%

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) shares were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.25 and last traded at $29.99. Approximately 628 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.43.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.78.

About GMO Internet (OTCMKTS:GMOYF)

GMO Internet, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It operates through Internet Infrastructure, Online Advertising and Media, Internet Finance, and Cryptocurrency segments. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, Website creation support, marketing support, community, contents, app, and IoT.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for GMO Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMO Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.