Global Internet of People Prices IPO at $4.00-$5.00 Per Share (SDH)

Global Internet of People (SDH) expects to raise $25 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, February 9th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 5,600,000 shares at a price of $4.00-$5.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Global Internet of People generated $17.9 million in revenue and $9.7 million in net income. Global Internet of People has a market cap of $112 million.

ViewTrade Securities and National Securities acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Global Internet of People provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We started our operation as a consulting company providing enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the PRC in December 2014, and launched our peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform in May 2016. Since then, we have continued to expand and improve our platform, where knowledge is shared, and services are requested and provided. We operate our platform through our PRC operating entity, SDH and its subsidiaries, both online, via our mobile application “Shidonghui App” (the “APP”), and offline, through local offices directly operated by us in Beijing, Shanghai and Hangzhou, as well as 33 local centers operated by some of our Members in 25 cities and twelve provinces throughout the PRC. Our mission is to become a leading knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform in China. “.

Global Internet of People was founded in 2014 and has 117 employees. The company is located at and can be reached via phone at 86 10-82967728 or on the web at http://www.huataiyihe.com.

