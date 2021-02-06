Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

Get Glencore alerts:

GLNCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Glencore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28. Glencore has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The company has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glencore (GLNCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.