Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 3.66%.

Shares of GLT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.16. 180,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,520. Glatfelter has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $716.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Glatfelter from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

