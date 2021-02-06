Glanbia (LON:GLB) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.31

Shares of Glanbia plc (LON:GLB) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and traded as high as $10.34. Glanbia shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 5,602 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40.

Glanbia Company Profile (LON:GLB)

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

