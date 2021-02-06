Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GILD. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.10.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.58, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.52. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 133.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,947,000 after buying an additional 2,936,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,442,757,000 after buying an additional 1,949,534 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 435.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,821,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,110,000 after buying an additional 1,481,374 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 106.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,679,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,808,000 after buying an additional 863,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,304,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,905,000 after buying an additional 822,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.