Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.50

Genworth MI Canada Inc. (TSE:MIC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.50 and traded as high as $44.00. Genworth MI Canada shares last traded at $43.66, with a volume of 326,142 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Genworth MI Canada from C$38.00 to C$43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TD Securities lowered Genworth MI Canada from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$43.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered Genworth MI Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$43.50 in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Genworth MI Canada from C$36.00 to C$43.50 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.50. The stock has a market cap of C$3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 15th. Genworth MI Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert John Piroli sold 691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.61, for a total value of C$30,134.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,565.74.

About Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC)

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

