Gensource Potash Co. (GSP.V) (CVE:GSP) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Gensource Potash Co. (GSP.V) (CVE:GSP) shares fell 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 11,773 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 176,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$74.73 million and a P/E ratio of -48.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18.

Gensource Potash Co. (GSP.V) (CVE:GSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter.

Gensource Potash Corporation focuses on developing resource opportunities with focus on potash development in Canada. It holds interests in the Vanguard property, as well as the Lazlo Area projects located in central Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

