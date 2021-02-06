Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,804 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.09% of Genpact worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Genpact by 3.0% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in Genpact by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Genpact by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.98. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $45.20. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Several equities analysts have commented on G shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

