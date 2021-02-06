Genesis Metals Corp. (CVE:GIS) Director Buys C$25,000.00 in Stock

Genesis Metals Corp. (CVE:GIS) Director Jeffrey Rohit Sundar purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 512,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$128,004.

Shares of GIS stock opened at C$0.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$12.49 million and a P/E ratio of -3.12. Genesis Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.26.

Genesis Metals Company Profile

Genesis Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Chevrier Gold deposit that covers an area of 275 square kilometers in Quebec; and 100% interest in the October Gold Property, which covers 203 square kilometers in the Southern Swayze greenstone belt in Benton Township, Ontario.

