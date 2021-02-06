Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) Shares Down 5.1%

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) shares traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.75. 6,542,812 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 4,420,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Genesis Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $0.57 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Genesis Healthcare alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $130.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.53). Genesis Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $938.65 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare during the third quarter worth $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 12,608.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 159,749 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 162.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 266,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 164,861 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 14.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 259,513 shares during the period. 12.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN)

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.