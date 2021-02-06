Garrison Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $72.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.72. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $72.92.

