Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 1,380 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Garrison Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for 2.4% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,220.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,297.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,206.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,181.03.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total value of $147,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,185.88, for a total transaction of $877,551.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,208,558 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,323.71.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

