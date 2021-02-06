Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 10,176 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Garrison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,176 shares during the period. Lincoln Electric makes up 2.3% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total transaction of $338,945.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,389.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $748,732.82. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,481. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LECO. Longbow Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $115.21 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $125.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

