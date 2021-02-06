Garrison Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up 2.0% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $144.13 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $158.36. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.49.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BR. Truist began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.