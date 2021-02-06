Garrison Asset Management LLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,196 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for approximately 2.4% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 57,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,987 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 46,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,651,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,407.7% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.62.

BDX stock opened at $254.68 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.