Garrison Asset Management LLC Has $244,000 Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,888 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Garmin by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,038,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,904,000 after acquiring an additional 48,150 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 34,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,867,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN stock opened at $120.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.21 and a 200-day moving average of $108.67. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GRMN. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Garmin in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.88.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

