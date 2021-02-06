Garrison Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Garrison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 183,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after buying an additional 52,112 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $8,962,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $44.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.31, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.04.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

