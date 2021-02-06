GAPS Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $363.00 (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 5th. GAPS has a market cap of $4.47 million and $363.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAPS coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GAPS has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,454.49 or 0.99785845 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00034805 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00048227 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000263 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000227 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About GAPS

GAPS (GAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

GAPS Coin Trading

GAPS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

