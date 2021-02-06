FY2022 EPS Estimates for Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.43.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMWAY opened at $68.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $69.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.11.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.