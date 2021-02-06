FY2022 Earnings Estimate for RBC Bearings Incorporated Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) – Truist Securiti raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RBC Bearings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $4.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.94.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. RBC Bearings’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS.

ROLL has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $179.84 on Thursday. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $189.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 7.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 46.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 199.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $506,800.00. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 38,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $6,541,149.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,091 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,096. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

