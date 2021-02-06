FY2021 EPS Estimates for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Raised by Analyst

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of STERIS in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $6.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.07. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for STERIS’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.40.

STE stock opened at $183.18 on Friday. STERIS has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $203.90. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.43 and a 200 day moving average of $178.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Also, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $302,312.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,604.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in STERIS by 72.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

