FY2021 EPS Estimates for Business First Bancshares, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Business First Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.40.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.98%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BFST. TheStreet upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of BFST opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $26.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 522.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

