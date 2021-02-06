FY2021 EPS Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amazon.com in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $47.89 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $44.79. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $4,100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2021 earnings at $14.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $67.76 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price objective (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,895.35.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,352.15 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,215.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3,188.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 158 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $1,272,000. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 4,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

