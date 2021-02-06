FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Sysco Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sysco in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sysco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Consumer Edge raised Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Sysco stock opened at $77.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.55. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1,100.99, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.96.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 102.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 92.9% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $29,839,739.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $352,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127 over the last 90 days. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

