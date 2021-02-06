FY2020 EPS Estimates for Callaway Golf Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – B. Riley lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Callaway Golf in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Compass Point cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.82.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $30.78 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $31.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.18.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $137,530.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $528,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $183,008.09. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth about $1,081,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 4,154.6% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 478,107 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,104,000 after purchasing an additional 293,995 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

