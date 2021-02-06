FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Taseko Mines Limited Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Taseko Mines in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the mining company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10).

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.70 to $1.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.54.

Shares of TGB stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.85 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Taseko Mines by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Taseko Mines by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 155,097 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 37,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

