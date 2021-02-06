FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Eldorado Gold Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.99 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.59.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 29,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 44,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

