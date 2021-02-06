Fundamental Research Increases Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) (TSE:TF) Price Target to C$10.00

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) (TSE:TF) had its target price lifted by Fundamental Research from C$9.80 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.88.

Shares of TF opened at C$8.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.44. Timbercreek Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of C$5.91 and a twelve month high of C$10.31. The stock has a market cap of C$712.61 million and a PE ratio of 15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 70.69, a current ratio of 71.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.46.

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) (TSE:TF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$24.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.17 million. Analysts expect that Timbercreek Financial Corp. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ugo Bizzarri sold 21,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.76, for a total transaction of C$186,064.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$95,015.70.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

