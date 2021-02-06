Fundamental Research Increases Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) (TSE:TF) Price Target to C$10.00

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) (TSE:TF) had its target price lifted by Fundamental Research from C$9.80 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s current price.
Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.88.
Shares of TF opened at C$8.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.44. Timbercreek Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of C$5.91 and a twelve month high of C$10.31. The stock has a market cap of C$712.61 million and a PE ratio of 15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 70.69, a current ratio of 71.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.46.
In other news, Director Ugo Bizzarri sold 21,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.76, for a total transaction of C$186,064.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$95,015.70.
Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) Company Profile
Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.
