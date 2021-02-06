Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $137.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FLGT. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $141.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06 and a beta of 1.92. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $159.43.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $101.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.73 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $168,030.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 447,585 shares in the company, valued at $20,293,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $550,159.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,521 shares in the company, valued at $9,882,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,283 shares of company stock worth $7,125,530 over the last quarter. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth about $192,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 61.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 118.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 28,180 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth about $878,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth about $461,000. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

