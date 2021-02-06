FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FCEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.63.

Shares of FCEL opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.96 and a beta of 5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason Few acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,190.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 32.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 77.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 49,982 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 577.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,363 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 458,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

