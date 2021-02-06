Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FSNUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Nord/LB reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $13.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

