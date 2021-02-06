Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FMS. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

FMS stock opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average of $42.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter worth $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 28.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter worth $184,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

