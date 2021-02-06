Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FPRUY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Nord/LB lowered shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fraport from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC cut Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

OTCMKTS FPRUY remained flat at $$28.90 on Monday. Fraport has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $32.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.21.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

