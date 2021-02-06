Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FPRUY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Nord/LB lowered shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fraport from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC cut Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

OTCMKTS FPRUY remained flat at $$28.90 on Monday. Fraport has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $32.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.21.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

