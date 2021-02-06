Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Trading Up 12.9%

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY)’s share price rose 12.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 20,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13.

About Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The Sales segment sells residential properties. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties.

