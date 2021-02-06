Foster & Motley Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 33,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $876,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,944,000 after purchasing an additional 98,025 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $141.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.54. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.