Foster & Motley Inc. Has $284,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,354,000 after buying an additional 85,321 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 247,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,713,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 133.2% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period.

SCHD opened at $66.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.92. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $67.05.

