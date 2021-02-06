Foster & Motley Inc. Has $180,000 Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,725 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 131.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 660,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 375,003 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,064,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,060,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,467,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after acquiring an additional 255,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anqa Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

TGNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Huber Research downgraded TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

TGNA stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.97 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

