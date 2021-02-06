Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$0.53-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.73. Forward Air also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.53-0.55 EPS.

FWRD opened at $76.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $82.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.60.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 7,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $580,917.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,197.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $194,294.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,308.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,365 shares of company stock worth $2,030,700. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

