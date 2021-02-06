Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

FBHS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.53.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $88.53 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $93.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.04 and its 200 day moving average is $84.51.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $314,828. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.